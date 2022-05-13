Florida Governor Receives Eight Bills from Legislature

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eight Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 27, 2022, to act on these bills.
- HB 471 – Town of Lake Clarke Shores, Palm Beach County
- HB 927 – Downtown Crystal River Entertainment District, Citrus County
- CS/HB 1047 – Cedar Hammock Fire Control District, Manatee County
- CS/HB 1049 – Trailer Estates Fire Control District, Manatee County
- CS/HB 1097 – Florida Citrus
- HB 1189 – Firefighters’ Relief and Pension Fund of the City of Pensacola, Escambia County
- HB 1497 – City of Jacksonville, Duval County
- CS/HB 1571 – Residential Picketing