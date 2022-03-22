Florida Governor Makes Two Judicial Appointments

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis is excited to announce two judicial appointments, one to the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court and one to the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court.

James Kallaher, of Fleming Island, to serve as Judge on the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court

Kallaher has served as a Partner and Shareholder at Marshall, Dennehey, Warner, Coleman & Goggin since 2021. Previously, he served as a Managing Partner at Kallaher, DeLuca & Naughton. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and his law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law. Prior to law school, he was in the United States Navy. Kallaher fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Daniel F. Wilensky.

Kristie Healis, of Brooksville, to serve as Judge on the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court

Healis has served as a Judge on the Hernando County Court since January 2017. Previously, she served as a Solo Practitioner for 11 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Plymouth State University and her law degree from Rutgers School of Law. Judge Healis is elevated to fill the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William H. “Bud” Hallman, III.