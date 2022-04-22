Florida Governor Makes Two Judicial Appointments

Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announces two judicial appointments, one to the Orange County Court and one to the Pinellas County Court.

Doug Walker, of Winter Garden, to serve as Judge on the Orange County Court

Walker has served as an Associate Attorney at Bradford Cederberg, P.A. since 2019. Previously, he served as an Assistant Public Defender for three years in the Ninth Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Florida International University. Walker fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Michael Deen.

Aaron Hubbard, of Largo, to serve as Judge on the Pinellas County Court

Hubbard has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit since 2007 and currently serves as a Felony Division Chief. He received his bachelor’s degree from Mount Vernon Nazarene University and his law degree from Western Michigan University. Hubbard fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Brian Gnage.