Florida Governor & FDC Announce Increased Hiring Bonuses

By Maryam Shah
Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Department of Corrections Announce Increased Hiring Bonuses, Additional Incentives for Correctional Officers

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Now is the time to become a state correctional officer.  Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announced unprecedented incentives for correctional officer new hires, including hiring bonuses up to $5,000.

“As so many cities and states choose to disrespect, degrade and defund the work of men and women in uniform, we want Florida to continue valuing them today, tomorrow and for generations to come,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.  “This year, we have prioritized initiatives to recruit and reward high quality officers, especially corrections officers, and these new bonuses, effective immediately, will help support public safety positions within the Florida Department of Corrections.”

Effective immediately new bonus offered, detailed below:

  • $3,000 new hire bonus for all new correctional officers
  • $1,000 hiring bonus for correctional officers to join high vacancy institutions
  • $1,000 hiring bonus for certified correctional officer applicants

    Beginning January, 2022, state correctional officers starting salary will be raised to $38,750 (an increase of 16%).

    In addition to an increase in correctional officer salary, all current state correctional officers will receive a one-time $1,500 bonus, and state probation officers will receive a $3,000 bonus December 2021.

