Politics

Florida Governor Calls Special Session of Legislature

March 30, 2022
Maryam Shah

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Calls Special Session of the Florida Legislature to Establish Lawful Congressional Districts

TallahasseeFL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis called a Special Session of the Florida Legislature to produce a new map that will establish lawful congressional voting districts in Florida.  Governor DeSantis vetoed CS/SB 102 this morning after reviewing the bill, citing legal concerns.  A supporting memorandum can be found here.  The Special Session will convene at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, and will extend no later than 11:59 p.m., Friday, April 22.

“We have a responsibility to produce maps for our citizens that do not contain unconstitutional racial gerrymanders,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.  “Today, I vetoed a map that violates the U.S. Constitution, but that does not absolve the Legislature from doing its job.  I appreciate the Legislature’s willingness to work with me to pass a legally compliant map this Special Session.”

Find the full veto transmittal letter here and proclamation calling for a Special Session here.