Florida Governor Calls Special Session of Legislature

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Calls Special Session of the Florida Legislature to Establish Lawful Congressional Districts

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis called a Special Session of the Florida Legislature to produce a new map that will establish lawful congressional voting districts in Florida. Governor DeSantis vetoed CS/SB 102 this morning after reviewing the bill, citing legal concerns. A supporting memorandum can be found here. The Special Session will convene at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, and will extend no later than 11:59 p.m., Friday, April 22.

“We have a responsibility to produce maps for our citizens that do not contain unconstitutional racial gerrymanders,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today, I vetoed a map that violates the U.S. Constitution, but that does not absolve the Legislature from doing its job. I appreciate the Legislature’s willingness to work with me to pass a legally compliant map this Special Session.”

Find the full veto transmittal letter here and proclamation calling for a Special Session here.