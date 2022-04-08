Florida Governor Awards Medal to Benjamin Ferencz

Governor DeSantis Awards the Governor’s Medal of Freedom to Benjamin Ferencz, the Last Surviving Nuremberg Prosecutor

BOCA RATON, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the Governor’s Medal of Freedom to the last living prosecutor of the Nuremberg War Crimes Trials, Benjamin Ferencz. Governor DeSantis also recognized two Holocaust survivors, Samuel Ron and Norman Frajman. The ceremony was held at Florida Atlantic University and can be viewed here.

“Ben Ferencz held the Nazis accountable for the atrocities they committed in perpetrating the Holocaust, and it is because of his work as the Chief Prosecutor for the United States at the Nuremberg War Crimes Trials that we have the fortitude today to say never again will we let a tragedy like the Holocaust occur,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “As the last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, Ben Ferencz is a living legend, and we are proud that he is a Florida resident.”

Governor DeSantis has also awarded the Governor’s Medal of Freedom to the legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden, the Cuban American freedom fighter Felix Rodriguez, and the champion of pediatric healthcare Barbara Nicklaus.

At the ceremony, Governor DeSantis signed SB 1360, making the Governor’s Medal of Freedom a permanent feature of Florida statutes, affording more great Floridians the opportunity to be honored with this accolade in the future.

The transmittal letter can be found here.