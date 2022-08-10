Florida Governor Awards $1.6 Million to TCC

Governor Ron DeSantis Awards Nearly $1.6 Million to Tallahassee Community College Through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded nearly $1.6 million to Tallahassee Community College (TCC) through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to enhance workforce education opportunities in the healthcare industry. This investment will allow TCC to expand its surgical technology, dental hygiene, and dental assisting programs by purchasing new equipment to enroll and train students entering these programs. These programs will address regional healthcare occupational needs not only in Leon County, but also in one of Florida’s Rural Areas of Opportunity, building and supporting a student pipeline at the TCC Gadsden campus. For a video on today’s announcement, click here.

“I am proud to award this funding to Tallahassee Community College to enhance the skilled workforce in the Big Bend region and to provide Floridians with another pathway for success,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “My administration will continue to invest in workforce development and equip Floridians with the skills necessary to thrive in the workforce and support their families.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida’s workforce continues to grow, and strategic investments made through the Job Growth Grant Fund continue to pave new career paths and expand job opportunities for hardworking Floridians across the state,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle. “These healthcare programs will serve as an economic catalyst in the region, encourage individual advancement, and develop a stronger workforce throughout the state.”

“The earning potential of graduates from Florida’s career and technical education programs rivals — if not sometimes surpasses — university degree holders, without the burden of debt,” said Florida Department of Education Senior Chancellor Dr. Henry Mack. “Workforce programs like TCC’s dental hygiene and surgical technology programs are in high demand and can result in immediate employment. This additional investment is a recognition of the quality of our state colleges and their ability to train Florida’s future workforce, today.”

TCC anticipates expanding their capacity in these critical healthcare programs by almost double, graduating nearly 1,300 residents by project’s end.

“We are thankful to the Governor for his support of the Florida College System and TCC’s workforce programs,” said Dr. Jim Murdaugh, President of TCC. “This generous grant will allow us to continue our work of providing students and adult learners with the skills needed for jobs in in-demand industries here in our community.”

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI), and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.