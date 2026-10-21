Florida AG Details Fraud Case Against Kissimmee Mayor

KISSIMMEE, FL – October 21, 2026 (STL.News) Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Wednesday that he arrested Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa, accusing the elected official of improperly obtaining taxpayer-funded business assistance grants meant to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Espinosa, 58, faces felony charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud following an investigation into the city’s Business Boost 2.0 program. State investigators allege that the mayor used her elected position to influence the grant program’s administration before she and family members received $50,000 in assistance.

The arrest follows more than a year of scrutiny involving allegations of conflicts of interest, a special prosecutor’s investigation, ethics proceedings and an unsuccessful effort by city commissioners to pursue impeachment.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference in Orlando, Uthmeier was joined by Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Larry Keefe. Officials described an investigation that began with irregularities discovered during an examination of local government grant programs.

Prosecutors contend that Espinosa helped shape the city’s financial assistance program and then participated in applications that benefited businesses her family owned or controlled.

However, Espinosa’s attorney, Migdalia Perez, maintains that the mayor committed no crime and intends to challenge the allegations in court.

The criminal case raises questions about how public officials participate in government programs that may benefit their private business interests, particularly when those officials have helped establish or administer the programs.

Attorney General Outlines Alleged Grant Scheme

At the Orlando news conference, Uthmeier focused on the purpose of the Business Boost 2.0 program and the responsibilities of elected officials overseeing public funds.

The program was designed to provide financial assistance to qualifying small businesses using federal pandemic-recovery funds.

According to the attorney general, Espinosa supported and voted to approve the business assistance program before applying for grants that benefited her family’s businesses.

Investigators allege that three applications seeking a combined $50,000 were submitted when the program opened in September 2025.

Uthmeier argued that the mayor’s participation represented more than an ordinary conflict-of-interest concern because investigators believe she improperly used her official position to obtain public funds.

The attorney general said the evidence supported allegations that Espinosa abused her office for personal financial benefit.

State officials also alleged that changes to the program’s administration reduced oversight and made it easier for the mayor and her relatives to receive assistance.

Those allegations are central to the criminal prosecution. The state must establish the elements of the charged offenses, including the required criminal intent, rather than merely demonstrate that a conflict of interest existed.

Investigators Identify $90,000 in Related Grants

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia provided additional details about the investigation and the amount of money distributed through the program.

According to Ingoglia, investigators identified seven businesses operating in properties owned or managed by Espinosa’s family that received approximately $90,000 in combined grant assistance.

Officials attributed $50,000 of that amount to businesses directly associated with Espinosa and her family.

The remaining $40,000 went to tenant businesses operating in properties connected to the family.

The distinction matters because the entire $90,000 was not described as money Espinosa personally received.

Instead, investigators are examining both the direct grants awarded to family businesses and the potential indirect financial interests associated with grants received by tenants.

Ingoglia said the investigation began after his office audited local governments and pandemic-related assistance programs.

Financial irregularities discovered during the review prompted criminal investigators to conduct additional examinations.

The investigation eventually involved the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Criminal Investigations Division and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities allege that Espinosa personally participated in grant applications involving family-owned businesses.

The prosecution must establish how those applications were prepared, what representations were made, whether eligibility requirements were violated, and whether the mayor acted with criminal intent.

Timeline of the Alleged Misconduct

The criminal allegations involve a sequence of events beginning after Espinosa became mayor in November 2024.

According to the state, she later supported the creation and expansion of the Business Boost 2.0 program.

In September 2025, applications opened for businesses seeking assistance.

Investigators allege that Espinosa and immediate family members submitted applications on the opening day, seeking a combined $50,000 for three businesses they owned or controlled.

Investigators say the applications were approved, and the money was deposited into accounts connected to the family on November 7, 2025.

State officials reported that banking records confirmed the deposits.

A significant development allegedly occurred on December 5, 2025, when the Kissimmee city attorney advised Espinosa that accepting the grants created a prohibited conflict of interest.

Investigators say the city attorney recommended returning the funds.

The state alleges that Espinosa refused to return the money and took no corrective action.

That warning could become an important issue in the criminal proceedings because prosecutors may try to use it to show the mayor knew about the alleged conflict.

The defense, however, may challenge whether the warning establishes criminal intent or whether the circumstances instead involved a disputed interpretation of government ethics requirements.

A disagreement over grant eligibility or an ethics rule does not automatically establish theft or fraud.

Grand Theft and Organized Fraud Charges

Police arrested Espinosa Wednesday morning and booked her into the Osceola County Jail under her full legal name, Eva Jacqulyn Espinosa.

The arrest warrant identifies two felony counts.

The first is grand theft involving an amount between $20,000 and $100,000, classified as a second-degree felony.

The second is organized scheme to defraud involving $50,000 or more, classified as a first-degree felony.

Florida law treats these offenses seriously, especially when prosecutors allege that a coordinated course of conduct improperly obtained government funds.

A first-degree felony can carry a substantial prison sentence upon conviction, depending on the applicable statute, sentencing guidelines, and circumstances of the case.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Ingoglia said Espinosa could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

That figure reflects the statutory exposure for the most serious charge, not a prediction of the sentence she would receive.

No conviction has been reported, and the allegations remain subject to judicial review.

Florida’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is handling the prosecution, with special counsel Richard Mantei assigned through its Public Integrity Unit.

The case is expected to examine the mayor’s involvement in the grant program, her family’s business interests, the city’s administrative procedures and the circumstances surrounding the approval and distribution of funds.

Previous Investigation Recommended Impeachment

Wednesday’s arrest did not come out of nowhere.

In July 2026, court-appointed special prosecutor Mayanne Downs concluded that probable cause existed to pursue impeachment proceedings against Espinosa over alleged violations of municipal ethics requirements.

The earlier investigation examined the mayor’s financial interests and participation in city decisions involving business assistance funds.

Downs recommended additional accountability measures and raised concerns about how public money was handled.

The special prosecutor’s findings were significant because they placed the allegations before city commissioners months before the criminal arrest.

However, a probable-cause finding in an impeachment-related proceeding is not equivalent to a criminal conviction.

It reflects a determination that sufficient grounds existed to consider further proceedings.

In August, Kissimmee commissioners considered whether to move forward with impeachment.

The effort did not advance after a 2-2 vote.

As a result, Espinosa remained in office while additional scrutiny continued.

The Florida Commission on Ethics also examined issues surrounding the mayor’s relationship with businesses receiving grants administered through the city.

The ethics proceedings and the criminal prosecution involve related circumstances but operate under different legal standards.

A criminal conviction requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt, a much higher burden than many administrative or ethics proceedings.

Mayor’s Attorney Rejects Criminal Allegations

Espinosa’s attorney, Migdalia Perez, disputed the state’s characterization of the mayor’s actions and said her client maintains her innocence.

In a statement to ABC News, Perez emphasized that city employees publicly approved and administered the grant program.

The defense contends that the mayor did not secretly establish a mechanism to steal taxpayer funds.

Perez also stressed the legal distinction between an alleged ethics violation and a criminal offense.

Under the defense’s position, prosecutors must show that Espinosa knowingly participated in criminal wrongdoing, not just that her family benefited from a government program.

That distinction could become central to the case.

Public officials can encounter potential conflicts of interest when government programs affect businesses in which they have financial stakes.

Whether those conflicts also constitute criminal fraud depends on the specific conduct, representations, legal duties, and evidence of intent.

The defense is expected to challenge the prosecution’s interpretation of the grant applications and the mayor’s role in the approval process.

Espinosa is presumed innocent unless and until prosecutors establish her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

What Happens to Kissimmee’s Government?

The arrest also creates uncertainty surrounding Kissimmee’s municipal leadership.

Espinosa was elected mayor in 2024, and her current term is scheduled to continue through 2028.

As of Wednesday afternoon, local reporting said she had not been suspended from office, and the city’s succession process had not been activated.

Kissimmee’s charter provides a procedure for the vice mayor to assume responsibilities if the mayor is suspended.

However, an arrest alone does not automatically remove an elected official from office.

Any suspension, resignation, or other change in municipal leadership would require action under the applicable legal framework.

The distinction between criminal prosecution and removal from office matters because city commissioners previously declined to advance impeachment proceedings.

The new criminal charges could intensify public pressure for additional action, but the mayor’s legal status and her continued service in office remain separate questions.

City government must also continue operating while the criminal case proceeds.

The mayor’s responsibilities, commission meetings, public services, and municipal administration do not automatically cease because criminal charges have been filed.

Broader Questions About Pandemic Relief Oversight

The allegations highlight the continuing importance of oversight involving government programs financed through pandemic recovery funds.

The federal American Rescue Plan Act provided substantial financial assistance to state and local governments following the economic disruption caused by COVID-19.

Local governments used portions of those funds for various purposes, including economic recovery programs and assistance to qualifying businesses.

These programs required administrative decisions about eligibility, documentation, application procedures, and how public money was distributed.

When elected officials or their relatives operate businesses that may qualify for assistance, governments must address potential conflicts of interest and ensure that awards comply with applicable rules.

The Kissimmee investigation illustrates how those questions can become particularly serious when officials are accused of influencing a program’s design from which their families later benefit.

Nevertheless, a financial connection alone does not prove fraud.

Investigators and prosecutors must distinguish between lawful participation, improper conflicts of interest, and conduct that satisfies the elements of a criminal offense.

That distinction matters in this case because the mayor’s defense disputes the state’s claim that the grants were obtained through criminal wrongdoing.

Criminal Proceedings Expected to Continue

The next phase of the case will focus on formal criminal proceedings, including court appearances, evidence disclosure, and any motions filed by the defense.

Records involving the Business Boost 2.0 program, grant applications, banking transactions, city commission votes and communications with municipal attorneys could become important evidence.

Prosecutors may seek to establish that the mayor knowingly influenced the program and improperly obtained public money.

Defense attorneys may argue that the city administered the grants through established procedures, that the businesses were eligible for assistance, or that the evidence does not establish criminal intent.

The case could also clarify whether the state’s allegations concern violations of specific grant restrictions, false representations, misuse of official authority, or some combination of those issues.

For Kissimmee residents, the immediate questions extend beyond the criminal charges.

The investigation raises concerns about how local government assistance programs were supervised, whether conflicts of interest were adequately identified, and what safeguards existed to prevent public officials from improperly benefiting from taxpayer-funded programs.

Florida authorities have characterized the arrest as an effort to enforce accountability in public office.

Espinosa’s defense maintains that the state has improperly elevated a dispute over ethics and grant administration into a criminal prosecution.

The legal process will ultimately test those competing positions.

For now, Kissimmee’s mayor faces serious felony allegations stemming from a business assistance program established to support the local economy.

The charges are allegations, not findings of guilt. Espinosa remains presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

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