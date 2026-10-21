Kansas Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump

Federal prosecutors say a 24-year-old Kansas man threatened to shoot President Donald Trump and claimed to have mapped rooftops near the president’s campaign appearance.

WICHITA, KS – October 21, 2026 (STL.News) Federal authorities have arrested and charged a 24-year-old Kansas man accused of threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump, including allegedly claiming he had identified rooftops surrounding the location of the president’s scheduled campaign appearance near Wichita.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) identified the suspect as Jaden J. Read of Clearwater, Kansas, who was arrested October 17, two days before Trump appeared at a political rally in Park City, a suburb of Wichita.

According to federal prosecutors, Read allegedly posted a series of threatening Facebook comments responding to news reports about Trump’s October 19 visit. The messages included references to shooting the president, possessing ammunition and identifying rooftops near the scheduled event.

The allegations prompted an investigation involving the U.S. Secret Service, federal law enforcement agencies, and Kansas authorities.

Federal prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against Read on October 17, charging him with making threats against the president.

The most concerning allegation involves Read’s claim that he had already identified rooftops near the president’s scheduled appearance, a statement that raised obvious security concerns given the July 2024 assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

However, the Justice Department has not publicly established that Read actually surveyed the rooftops, possessed a firearm, or developed an operational assassination plan.

Read remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Threatening Facebook Posts Trigger Federal Investigation

The investigation began October 15 after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities to threatening comments posted beneath a Facebook article published by Wichita television station KAKE News.

The article discussed Trump’s upcoming appearance in the Wichita metropolitan area.

According to the Justice Department, Read allegedly responded to the article with a message calling for someone to shoot Trump.

A second comment allegedly claimed that Read had obtained ammunition and intended to kill the president.

Investigators later found additional comments tied to a separate Facebook post published by KWCH-TV, another Wichita television station.

In one of those comments, Read allegedly volunteered to shoot Trump himself.

Another message contained the allegation that became central to public concern about the case.

According to federal prosecutors, Read wrote:

“IK where your speech will be. Already mapped out roofs around.”

The same message included a reference to being “kirked,” language apparently alluding to the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

The comments were particularly concerning because they referenced a specific upcoming presidential appearance rather than making only generalized statements about political violence.

Investigators moved quickly after receiving the tip, and they arrested Read about two days later.

Rooftop Claim Raises Presidential Security Concerns

The allegation that Read had mapped rooftops near the president’s appearance has drawn particular attention because of the assassination attempt against Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

During that incident, gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fired multiple shots from the roof of a nearby building while Trump was speaking at an outdoor rally.

Trump was wounded in the ear, one rally attendee was killed, and two others were seriously injured.

A Secret Service counter-sniper subsequently killed Crooks.

The shooting triggered congressional investigations, security reviews and widespread criticism of the protective arrangements surrounding the event.

Investigators and lawmakers examined how an armed individual had been able to gain access to an elevated position with a direct line of sight to the former president.

The Butler incident demonstrated the potentially devastating consequences of security failures involving nearby buildings and elevated positions.

Against that background, an alleged threat mentioning rooftops near a presidential event carries particular significance.

However, investigators have not publicly demonstrated that Read actually conducted physical surveillance, visited the venue or identified specific buildings.

The distinction is important.

A social media statement claiming to have developed a plan does not show the individual had the means or capability to carry it out.

The federal charge announced against Read concerns alleged threats against the president, not a completed assassination attempt.

Trump Appeared at Kansas Rally After Arrest

Trump’s October 19 appearance took place at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City, Kansas, north of Wichita.

The event supported Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, who was campaigning for reelection.

The president’s visit attracted political attention as candidates and supporters prepared for the November midterm elections.

Read was arrested on October 17, before the scheduled presidential appearance.

That timing meant federal authorities had taken the suspect into custody before Trump arrived.

The president subsequently appeared at the rally.

According to ABC News, Trump did not publicly address the alleged threats during his remarks.

Available information does not establish whether the threats changed security arrangements at the arena.

The Secret Service generally does not publicly disclose detailed protective procedures, particularly those involving threat assessments and specific security vulnerabilities.

Nevertheless, the arrest shows how social media statements that name specific locations, dates, and public officials can prompt immediate federal investigations.

How Investigators Identified the Suspect

According to reporting based on the federal criminal complaint, Secret Service investigators examined Facebook account information to identify the individual responsible for the threatening comments.

The investigation relied on information Meta, Facebook’s parent company, provided in response to an emergency disclosure request.

Investigators reportedly examined account registration details and other identifying information, including an internet protocol address associated with activity in Clearwater, Kansas.

Authorities compared the information with other records as they investigated the account’s connection to Read.

The criminal complaint reportedly included an affidavit from a Secret Service special agent describing the investigation and the alleged threatening statements.

The account information helped investigators link the online comments to the individual who was later charged.

Such evidence can be important in criminal investigations because a social media display name alone does not necessarily establish who authored a particular message.

Investigators must consider account ownership, identifying records and other evidence when determining whether a suspect was responsible for allegedly criminal communications.

The precise evidence ultimately presented in court will be subject to the federal judicial process.

Federal Prosecutors Condemn Political Threats

U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser, representing the District of Kansas, condemned threats of political violence in the Justice Department’s October 19 announcement.

“Political violence and threats of political violence will not be tolerated,” Kriegshauser said.

He also emphasized that constitutional protections for political expression have legal boundaries.

“The First Amendment allows for robust disagreement, but there are constraints. I caution people to stay within the bounds of constitutionally protected speech,” the prosecutor stated.

The comments reflect the distinction between protected political speech and communications that meet the legal definition of a criminal threat.

Americans have broad constitutional protections allowing them to criticize elected officials, oppose government policies, and engage in political debate.

Those protections do not extend to every statement involving threats of violence.

Federal law makes it a crime to knowingly and willfully threaten to take the life of, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm upon the president.

The applicable federal statute, 18 U.S.C. Section 871, provides a maximum penalty of five years in prison for a conviction involving threats against the president.

However, prosecutors must establish the elements of the offense, and constitutional standards governing true threats also apply.

Under Supreme Court precedent, criminal punishment for threatening speech requires consideration of the defendant’s mental state, including whether the defendant was at least reckless regarding the threatening nature of the communication.

The judicial process will determine whether Read’s alleged statements satisfy the applicable legal standards.

Federal and State Agencies Participated

The Justice Department identified several agencies involved in the investigation.

They included the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Wichita Police Department.

The Secret Service protects the president and investigates threats against individuals under its protection.

State and local agencies frequently assist federal investigators by providing intelligence, conducting interviews, locating suspects and coordinating law enforcement responses.

The involvement of multiple agencies underscores the seriousness with which authorities treat alleged threats involving a president’s scheduled public appearance.

Federal authorities announced that Read was arrested in Clearwater and taken into federal custody on October 17.

The Justice Department’s October 19 release said he would remain in custody pending a detention hearing.

No subsequent detention ruling was confirmed in the sources reviewed for this report.

Earlier Assassination Attempts Heighten Concerns

The Kansas allegations come against the backdrop of two major assassination-related incidents involving Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign.

The first occurred July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Crooks opened fire during an outdoor rally.

The second occurred September 15, 2024, at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In the Florida incident, a Secret Service agent spotted an armed man concealed near the golf course perimeter while Trump was playing golf.

Authorities identified the suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh, who was subsequently prosecuted in federal court.

The two incidents prompted renewed scrutiny of presidential security, including protective intelligence, perimeter controls, coordination with local law enforcement, and the challenges of securing public appearances.

They also demonstrated that threats against prominent political figures can arise in very different environments.

Outdoor campaign rallies, golf courses, convention centers and indoor arenas each present distinct security considerations.

Although the Kansas allegations reference rooftops, authorities have not publicly linked Read to either 2024 incident or established that he attempted to reproduce any earlier attack.

The similarity involving elevated positions helps explain the security concern, but it does not prove an operational plan existed.

Social Media Threats and Federal Criminal Law

The Read case also illustrates the increasingly important role of social media in investigations involving threats against public officials.

Political figures regularly attract intense criticism online, particularly during election campaigns and periods of heightened political tension.

Most political disagreement, including harsh or offensive language, remains protected under the First Amendment.

However, statements indicating an intention to commit violence can become the subject of criminal investigations when they satisfy the legal requirements for a true threat.

Investigators may consider the language used, the surrounding circumstances, the intended target, references to weapons, and whether a communication identifies a particular location or time.

The Kansas allegations involved several of those factors.

According to prosecutors, the messages referred directly to Trump, discussed shooting him, and referenced the location of an imminent presidential appearance.

One statement also claimed that rooftops surrounding the location had been mapped.

Those allegations provided authorities with information to investigate before the scheduled event.

At the same time, a criminal complaint represents the government’s allegations rather than a judicial determination that the defendant committed a crime.

The government must establish the charge through admissible evidence and the applicable burden of proof.

Questions Remain About Alleged Preparations

Several significant questions remain unanswered publicly.

Authorities have not established whether Read possessed the ammunition mentioned in the alleged Facebook comments.

The available Justice Department announcement also does not confirm that investigators recovered a firearm during his arrest.

There has been no publicly established finding that Read traveled to the campaign venue, photographed nearby buildings, conducted rooftop surveillance, or made physical preparations for an attack.

It is also unclear whether investigators identified any additional communications beyond the Facebook comments described in the federal allegations.

These unresolved details matter because the seriousness of the alleged statements should not be confused with proof that an assassination operation was underway.

The criminal complaint concerns threats against the president.

Any additional charges would require further prosecutorial action supported by evidence.

What Happens Next in Federal Court?

Read’s case will proceed through the federal criminal justice system.

After a criminal complaint is filed, a defendant generally appears before a federal magistrate judge for an initial appearance and a decision on release or detention.

A detention hearing lets the court decide whether the defendant should remain in custody while the case proceeds.

Federal prosecutors may subsequently seek an indictment through a grand jury or pursue other procedures authorized by law.

If the case proceeds to trial, prosecutors must prove the charged offense beyond a reasonable doubt.

A conviction under the federal presidential-threat statute can carry a maximum prison sentence of five years, although any actual sentence would depend on the applicable law, sentencing guidelines, and circumstances of the case.

As of the Justice Department’s October 19 announcement, Read was in federal custody awaiting a detention hearing.

No conviction has been established.

Kansas Arrest Highlights Importance of Threat Reporting

The case demonstrates how a citizen tip can initiate a federal investigation involving an imminent presidential appearance.

According to the Justice Department, the investigation began on October 15 with information provided through Crime Stoppers.

Within approximately 48 hours, authorities had arrested the individual accused of posting the threats.

The sequence highlights the role of cooperation among members of the public, local police, federal investigators, and protective agencies.

It also illustrates why law enforcement treats specific threats against public officials differently from ordinary political criticism.

The allegations involving Read remain subject to the federal judicial process, and investigators have not publicly established that he developed or attempted to carry out a physical assassination plan.

Nevertheless, the statements attributed to him were serious enough to prompt a multiagency investigation and a federal criminal charge before the president’s scheduled appearance.

For federal authorities, the case represents another example of the continuing challenge of identifying, evaluating, and responding to potential threats against the nation’s elected leadership.

Legal notice: Jaden J. Read has been charged with a federal offense. A criminal complaint contains allegations, not findings of guilt. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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