Florence County Man Joseph Bunyan Skvarek Arrested on Solicitation of a Minor and Related Charge

(STL.News) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Joseph Bunyan Skvarek, Jr., 40, of Coward, SC, on two charges connected to the solicitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators state Skvarek solicited a minor for sex and distributed a sexually graphic image to a minor.

Skvarek was arrested on May 7, 2020. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment; and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen (§16-15-345), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

