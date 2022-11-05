Five Star Business IPO to open on November 9

Mumbai: The initial public offering of Chennai-based non-banking financial company Five Star Business Finance will open for public subscription on November 9.

The company has fixed the price band at ?450-?474 per share for the public offer. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale aggregating to ?1,960 crore by the company’s promoters and existing shareholders.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 31 shares and in multiples of 31 shares thereafter. The issue will close on Friday, November 11. In the IPO, shares worth of ?167 crore will be sold by SCI Investments V, ?719 crore by Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings, ?12 crore by Matrix Partners, ?361.4 crore by Norwest Venture Partners, ?700 crore by TPG Asia.

Five Star Business Finance provides secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, who are largely excluded by traditional financing institutions.

The NBFC posted a 19.49% growth in total income at ?1,256.16 crore in FY22 from ?1,051.25 crore in FY21, while its net profit stood at ?453.54 crore in FY22 from ?358.99 crore in FY21. Asset under management stood at ?5,100 crore as of March 31, 2022.