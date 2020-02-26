Fitchburg Woman Mallory Nooks Sentenced to 60 Months for Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – Mallory Nooks, 31, of Fitchburg, was sentenced yesterday in federal court to 60 months for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 14, 2018, Nooks possessed 14 baggies of crack cocaine that she intended to distribute, after she had already distributed crack cocaine to another individual. She also possessed a loaded Ruger LCR 38 Special, .38 caliber pistol in her purse.

Nooks previously pleaded guilty on November 20, 2019.

“Traffickers in crack cocaine endanger the lives and safety of their customers as well as the general public,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “The threat is enhanced when the trafficker is armed with a gun. The 5 year sentence imposed on this defendant should serve as a caution to others who would choose to sell dangerous drugs while armed.”

“Mallory Nooks thought she was above the law and could traffic cocaine without any consequences. But clearly, she was wrong. Today’s sentence should be a warning to others that there is zero tolerance for those who deal drugs and fuel violent crime in our communities because the safety of our neighborhoods is not negotiable,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nashua Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Georgiana Konesky and Anna Krasinski.

This case was supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The OCDETF program is a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental federal funding to federal and state agencies involved in the identification, investigation, and prosecution of major drug trafficking organizations.

