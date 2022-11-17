First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Won't Budge. Cryptos Ignore the FTX Chaos for Another Day – CoinDesk

Bitcoin took the news in stride, trading sideways for most of the day, even as additional revelations surfaced from documents connected to FTX’s filing for bankruptcy protection. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was up 1.1% and changing hands easily over the $16,000 support it assumed nine days ago. Ether was changing hands just over its most recent $1,200 support, off roughly a half-percentage point. Other cryptos were flat, some a bit green and others in the red, although Voyager’s VGX token soared more than 48% after CoinDesk’s scoopmeister Ian Allison reported that crypto exchange Binance was preparing a bid for the bankrupt lending platform.