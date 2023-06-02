Fiesta en Florissant – June 24 & 25, 2023

Event in Florissant, Missouri – Fiesta en Florissant – June 24 and 25, 2023

FLORISSANT, MO (STL.News) Hispanic Festival Inc. is hosting “Fiesta en Florissant,” from June 24th to June 25th, 2023, featuring:

TANGO Argentina Foods – Food Vendor

Live Latino Bands

Folkloric Dancers

Children Activities

Authentic Food

Beer and Margaritas

and more.

Location: Duchesne Home Association Grounds (formerly Knights of Columbus), 50 St. Francois Street in Florissant, near Lindbergh and Washington Stree.

The objective/mission of the festivals are:

The Hispanic Festival’s mission is to help increase regional awareness of the spectrum of cultural contributions made by Hispanic musicians, dancers, artisans, and chefs. This also serves to preserve these vibrant traditions and to educate the next generation/s, including the examples of Latin American children who have come to the United States through adoption and who otherwise might not experience these art forms.

For more information, visit www.hispanicfestivalstl.com – email info@hispanicfestivalstl.com – Phone (314) 837-6100