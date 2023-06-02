Fiesta en Florissant – June 24 & 25, 2023

Event in Florissant, Missouri – Fiesta en Florissant – June 24 and 25, 2023
FLORISSANT, MO (STL.News) Hispanic Festival Inc. is hosting “Fiesta en Florissant,” from June 24th to June 25th, 2023, featuring:
- TANGO Argentina Foods – Food Vendor
- Live Latino Bands
- Folkloric Dancers
- Children Activities
- Authentic Food
- Beer and Margaritas
- and more.
Location: Duchesne Home Association Grounds (formerly Knights of Columbus), 50 St. Francois Street in Florissant, near Lindbergh and Washington Stree.
The objective/mission of the festivals are:
The Hispanic Festival’s mission is to help increase regional awareness of the spectrum of cultural contributions made by Hispanic musicians, dancers, artisans, and chefs. This also serves to preserve these vibrant traditions and to educate the next generation/s, including the examples of Latin American children who have come to the United States through adoption and who otherwise might not experience these art forms.
For more information, visit www.hispanicfestivalstl.com – email info@hispanicfestivalstl.com – Phone (314) 837-6100
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory and St. Louis Restaurant Review. Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe. Smith is also responsible for building a network of aggregator sites to manage thousands of aggregated and indexed sources to create the content library used to filter and publish. He is a member of the United States Press Agency.