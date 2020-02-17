Fence Maker to Invest $1 Million in Edenton

(STL.News) – Nebraska Plastics, Inc, a vinyl fence manufacturer, will create 22 new jobs in Chowan County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $1 million into a manufacturing facility in Edenton.

“Manufacturing companies like Nebraska Plastics choose to grow in North Carolina because of our strong economy, great quality of life, and especially for our talented workforce,” said Governor Cooper.

Nebraska Plastics, Inc. started in 1945 producing plastic irrigation products for agriculture. The company first invented vinyl fencing in 1978 under the brand name Country Estate Fence. Headquartered in Cozad, Nebraska, the company has remained a family-owned business for 75 years and supplies products to customers in all 50 states and overseas. Along with vinyl fence and railing, Nebraska Plastics continues to produce a line of above ground and below ground PVC irrigation pipe for agriculture.

“The opportunity to produce Country Estate Vinyl Products in Edenton, North Carolina gives us a unique advantage to supply our growing demand on the East Coast by producing products closer to our customers,” said Paul German, President and CEO of Nebraska Plastics, Inc. “We are excited to be a part of the community of Edenton. Our customers will enjoy the same quality products they are used to. Having two locations now allows us to improve customer service while reducing freight costs.”

“North Carolina has the fifth largest manufacturing economy in the United States,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “With more than 170 million customers within a day’s drive and the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, North Carolina is a great state for manufacturers to expand their operations.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s support for the company’s decision.

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average for all new positions could reach up to $36,591. The current average annual wage in Chowan County is $34,112.

A performance-based grant of $60,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Nebraska Plastics’ expansion to North Carolina. The One N.C. Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One N.C. grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is great news for Chowan County,” said N.C. Senator Bob Steinburg. “The business community and residents will be greatly enriched by these new jobs. We are ready to support the company’s expansion in any way we can.”

“Nebraska Plastics is making a great investment in Edenton and North Carolina,” said N.C. Representative Edward C. Goodwin. “We are confident that our business climate and East Coast location will help the company thrive.”

In addition to N.C. Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Town of Edenton, Chowan County, and Edenton Chowan Partnership.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE