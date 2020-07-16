Felon Stephen Skeirik Charged with Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

(STL.News) – A Lawrence man was charged yesterday with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Stephen Skeirik, 36, was charged by criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Skeirik is currently serving a state sentence and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on July 23, 2020.

According to charging documents, on Feb. 27, 2020, police observed Skeirik and another individual engage in a suspected drug transaction. When detectives approached Skeirik, he ran and threw a loaded Rugar .380 caliber pistol into a neighboring yard. During a search of his home detectives located another loaded firearm – a Rugar 9mm pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia, police badges and clothing and handcuffs.

Due to previous convictions punishable by more than one year in prison, Skeirik is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Kelly D. Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division made the announcement. Valuable assistance was provided by the Massachusetts Parole Board, Lawrence Police Department and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip C. Cheng of Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.

