Felon Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Stolen Gun

Nine-Time Convicted Felon Sentenced to More Than Seven Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing a Stolen Gun

(STL.News) A Mobile man has been sentenced to 92 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a gun.

According to court documents, Ivan Laron Edwards, 38, was arrested in March 2021 by Mobile police officers on several active felony arrest warrants, including charges of domestic violence by strangulation. Officers encountered Edwards sitting on the front porch of a house on Pecan Street. When police approached him, Edwards stood up and officers could see that he had a black pistol in his right hand that he was trying to conceal. Edwards then turned around and began running inside the house, dropping the pistol in the process.

Officers took Edwards into custody without incident and recovered the gun, a fully loaded Taurus 9mm pistol, which had been reported stolen by its lawful owner in Daphne, Alabama in December 2020. At the time he possessed the pistol, Edwards knew he had been convicted of at least nine prior felony offenses, all in Mobile County. Edwards’s prior felony convictions rendered his possession of the gun illegal under federal law.

United States District Judge Kristi K. DuBose ordered Edwards to serve a three-year term of supervised release upon his release from prison, during which time he will undergo drug testing and treatment and mental health treatment. The court did not impose a fine, but Judge DuBose ordered Edwards to pay $100 in special assessments.

U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mobile Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin Roller and Scott Gray prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today