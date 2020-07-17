Felon Leneko Waller Who Fled From Police Sentenced to 60 Months in Prison for Possessing a Firearm

(STL.News) – Leneko Waller, 26, of St. Louis, Missouri was sentenced to 60 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He appeared in federal court today before U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White.

According to the plea agreement, on October 5, 2019, officers with St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department received a radio call regarding an SUV chasing a white sedan in the area. Officers observed the white sedan driving erratically at Mullanphy and N. 16th. Officers then observed a white SUV chasing the sedan. The SUV pulled into the BP gas station at 2005 N. Florissant. Officers shined a light into the SUV and saw Waller driving the vehicle with no other passengers. The SUV then left the lot at a high rate of speed, made traffic violations, and was observed to be fishtailing. The SUV traveled through multiple stop signs and drove on the wrong side of the road, forcing other vehicles to pull to the side of the road to avoid being struck. Approximately five minutes later, a radio call reported a white SUV had crashed at 10th Street and St. Louis Ave. and the driver had fled to the Days Inn at 2810 N. 9th Street wearing a black t-shirt and beige pants. As officers arrived at the Days Inn, they observed Waller in the parking lot matching the description of the 911 call and as the same person officers saw driving the SUV. Officers arrested Waller for fleeing and determined he was in possession of the key fob for the SUV. Officers located a firearm, a Springfield .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine containing 19 rounds, beneath the driver’s seat in the vehicle. In the backseat of the vehicle was an insurance card and MO driver’s license issued to Waller.

As part of Waller’s plea agreement, he has agreed to pay the City of St. Louis $15,000 in damages he caused to St. Louis City property during his flight from law enforcement.

