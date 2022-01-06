Federal Reserve Announces Designations for 2022

Federal Reserve Board announces the designation of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks for 2022
Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the designation of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks for 2022.
Each Reserve Bank has a nine-member board of directors. The Board of Governors in Washington appoints three of these directors and each year designates one of its appointees as Chair and a second as Deputy Chair.
In recent years, the Federal Reserve System has worked to increase the overall diversity of the Reserve Bank and branch boards of directors and continues to build on those efforts. To that end, the Board updated information on its website about the gender and race/ ethnicity of Reserve Bank boards of directors and about the sectors represented by those directors. Similar details about Reserve Bank branch boards of directors will be published in the coming weeks.
Following are the names of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs designated by the Board for 2022:
Boston
- Christina Hull Paxson, president, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, renamed Chair.
- Corey Thomas, chairman, and chief executive officer, Rapid7, LLC, Boston, Massachusetts, renamed Deputy Chair.
New York
- Rosa M. Gil, founder, president, and chief executive officer, Comunilife, Inc., New York, New York, named Chair.
- Vincent Alvarez, president, New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, New York, New York, named Deputy Chair.
Philadelphia
- Madeline Bell, president, and chief executive officer, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, renamed Chair.
- Anthony Ibarguen, chief executive officer, Quench USA, Inc., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, renamed Deputy Chair.
Cleveland
- Dwight E. Smith, president, and chief executive officer, Sophisticated Systems, Inc., Columbus, Ohio, renamed Chair.
- Doris Carson Williams, president, and chief executive officer, African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, renamed Deputy Chair.
Richmond
- Eugene A. Woods, president, and chief executive officer, Atrium Health, Charlotte, North Carolina, renamed Chair.
- Jodie W. McLean, chief executive officer, EDENS, Washington, D.C., renamed Deputy Chair.
Atlanta
- Elizabeth A. Smith, former executive chair, Bloomin’ Brands, Inc., Tampa, Florida, renamed Chair.
- Claire Lewis Arnold, chief executive officer, Leapfrog Services, Inc., Atlanta, Georgia, renamed Deputy Chair.
Chicago
- Helene D. Gayle, M.D., president and chief executive officer, The Chicago Community Trust, Chicago, Illinois, named Chair.
- Jennifer F. Scanlon, president, and chief executive officer, UL Inc., Northbrook, Illinois, named Deputy Chair.
St. Louis
- James M. McKelvey, Jr., founder, and chief executive officer, Invisibly, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, named Chair.
- Carolyn Chism Hardy, president, and chief executive officer, Chism Hardy Investments, LLC, Bartlett, Tennessee, named Deputy Chair.
Minneapolis
- Srilata Zaheer, dean, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, renamed Chair.
- Chris Hilger, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Securian Financial, St. Paul, Minnesota, named Deputy Chair.
Kansas City
- Edmond Johnson, president, and chief executive officer, Premier Manufacturing, Inc., and president and chief executive officer, eNFUSION, Frederick, Colorado, renamed Chair.
- Patrick A. Dujakovich, president, Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO, Kansas City, Missouri, renamed Deputy Chair.
Dallas
- Thomas J. Falk, retired chairman, and chief executive officer, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Dallas, Texas, named Chair.
- Claudia Aguirre, president, and chief executive officer, BakerRipley, Houston, Texas, named Deputy Chair.
San Francisco
- Tamara L. Lundgren, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., Portland, Oregon, named Chair.
- David P. White, immediate past chief executive officer and current strategic advisor, Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), Los Angeles, California, and current venture partner, Ulu Ventures, Palo Alto, California, named Deputy Chair.