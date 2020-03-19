Federal Inmate Nathan Danforth Charged with Making Threats

(STL.News) – An inmate at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Devens was charged today with making threats to murder a federal law enforcement officer and threats to kill an individual or damage or destroy a building using fire or explosive.

Nathan Danforth, 34, will appear in federal court in Worcester on March 26, 2020.

According to the charging documents, in July of 2019, Danforth allegedly attempted to mail a letter from FMC Devens to a federal court in Florida, threatening to kill the agents who previously investigated him and to cause an explosion at the courthouse. In February 2020, Danforth allegedly sent an email to the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General threatening that the President of the United States would die and federal buildings would be “blown up.”

Each charge provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division made the announcement today. FMC Devens Special Investigation Section provided valuable assistance to the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Noto of Lelling’s Worcester Branch Office is prosecuting the case.

