Federal Grand Jury A Indictments Announced- April 2022

(STL.News) United States Attorney Clint Johnson today announced the results of the April 2022 Federal Grand Jury A.

The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Keith Eugene Crenshaw II. Aggravated Sexual Abuse by Force and Threat in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse by Threat and Fear in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of an Incapable Victim in Indian Country; and First Degree Burglary in Indian Country. Crenshaw, 33, is charged with breaking into a Glenpool home and sexually assaulting the woman inside on Feb. 20, 2022. The FBI and Glenpool Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Ihler is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-90

Carlos Rafael Jacome. Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Jacome, 31, of Tulsa, is charged with being a felon in possession of a Glock 9X19 caliber semi-automatic pistol. The Drug Enforcement Administration is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-91

Timothy Revae McDonald. Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition; Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises; Unlawful Possession of Body Armor. McDonald, 44, of Tulsa, was charged with being a felon in possession of a Sarsilmaz 9mm semi-auto pistol, a Sig Sauer 9×19 semi-auto pistol, and 33 rounds of ammunition. He is also charged with knowingly possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; knowingly possessing with intent to distribute cocaine; possessing firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes; and knowingly maintaining a place for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine. Finally, he charged with unlawfully possessing body armor. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris is prosecuting the case. 21-CR-92

Sir Michael Morgan Jr. First Degree Murder in Indian Country; Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; Causing Death by Using and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.

According to the indictment, Morgan Jr., 18, of Tulsa, murdered Isaiah Jones on Jan. 29, 2022, during a shooting that occurred on N. Johnstown Avenue in Tulsa. He is further alleged to have shot a 17-year-old with intent to commit murder during the same incident. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey P. Todd is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-96

Gary Dumont Riggs. Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor by Force and Threat in Indian Country (Counts 1-4) (superseding). In counts 1-3, Dumont, 76, of Claremore, is alleged to have sexually abused a minor between the ages of 12 and 16 from May 1, 2014, to September 1, 2014. In count 4, he is charged with sexually abusing the same child between Dec. 1, 2014, and January 31, 2015. The FBI and Verdigris Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey P. Todd is prosecuting the case. 21-CR-176

Anthony Leon Roberts. Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country (Count 1); Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Do Bodily Harm in Indian Country (Count 2); Destruction of Property While Placing Life in Jeopardy in Indian Country (Count 3); Attempt to Commit Murder in Indian Country (Counts 4, 5). Roberts, 65, of Tulsa, is alleged to have assaulted three Tulsa police officers using his car as a weapon. According to a federal Criminal Complaint initially filed in the case, on March 5, 2022, two Tulsa police officers in separate marked patrol vehicles were transporting an arrestee when they saw Roberts driving erratically.

One officer pulled his patrol vehicle to the side of the road because he believed Roberts was trying to flag him down or get his attention. Instead, Roberts accelerated, closely passed the officer’s vehicle, struck the side mirror, and continued at a high rate of speed toward the second patrol vehicle trying to strike it from behind. The second officer was able to take evasive action to avoid a collision. Roberts then turned around and drove toward the first officer’s parked vehicle and attempted to T-bone the patrol vehicle with the officer inside. The officer was also able to take evasive action and avoid a second collision. Roberts then fled in his car. The officers were unable to follow since they were transporting the arrestee.

In an incident later that day, a man called 911 when Roberts showed up at his residence, argued with him and threatened to ram his vehicle into the man’s residence. The man demanded he leave. A Tulsa Police Officer responded, and as she neared the residence, she saw Roberts approaching in his vehicle at a high rate of speed from behind her. The officer accelerated her patrol vehicle to lessen the impact of a collision. Roberts allegedly struct the officer’s vehicle from behind then drove his vehicle to the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle and continued to ram the vehicle as the officer attempted to drive away. The officer was able to maneuver her vehicle away, but Roberts again accelerated toward the officer and attempted to strike her head on.

During the incident, another officer arrived and parked nearby. He observed Roberts’ continued attempts to strike the first officer’s vehicle. The officer exited his own patrol vehicle and walked to its rear, drawing his firearm. Roberts then allegedly turned his vehicle toward the second officer and accelerated in his direction in an attempt to run over him. The officer fired at Roberts and jumped out of the way to avoid being struck. Roberts drove in a circle around the officer and his vehicle. He finally struck a tree and came to a stop. Roberts was shot during the incident and taken by ambulance to a hospital. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina M. Gilmore is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-95

Alton Jarae Rose. First Degree Burglary in Indian Country; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country; Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence; Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition; Tampering with a Witness and Victim by Using the Threat of Physical Force. On March 4, 2022, Rose, 34, of Tulsa, allegedly broke into a residence while the occupant was sleeping and assaulted her.

When she attempted to call for help, he brandished a firearm and threatened to kill her if she called police. Rose was also charged with being a felon in possession of the Taurus .38 Special caliber revolver, along with ammunition. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney George Jiang is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-94

Brittany Michelle Watts; Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Watts, 29, of Tulsa, is charged with knowingly possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick is prosecuting the case. 22-CR-93.

