Federal fentanyl, cocaine indictments returned

U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld announces federal charges.

A federal grand jury returned indictments on Tuesday against alleged large-scale dealers of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine operating in Ohio County, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Yesterday, Solomon Watters, age 26 of Cleveland, Ohio was indicted for conspiring to distribute over 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl in Ohio County and elsewhere. Investigators seized $212,000 in cash from Watters and his co-conspirator, Chelsea Banks, 26, of Wheeling, along with three guns.

Christopher Park, age 50 of Wheeling, was indicted for possession with the intent to deliver after agents seized over two kilograms of powder cocaine and several ounces of crack cocaine from him. A large portion of the cocaine recovered was shipped from Phoenix, Arizona to Mr. Park in Wheeling. Agents also recovered $4,800 in cash and a loaded handgun.

David Lee McCracken, age 38 of Moundsville, has been indicted for possessing a large quantity of methamphetamine in his hotel room at The Highlands earlier this year. Investigators also recovered $3,200 in cash.

Michael Shawndale Davis, age 38, was indicted for possession of ammunition by a prohibited person after he allegedly fired shots outside of the Formosa Apartments on Eoff Street in Wheeling. Davis has several prior felony convictions, including one for drug trafficking. On June 25, 2022, surveillance footage captured Davis shooting a gun at an acquaintance.

“Our state and federal agents are to be commended for intercepting such significant amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and cash,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “These drug seizures saved lives and disrupted the flow of drugs from the Southwest border to the streets of Wheeling, West Virginia.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins, Clayton J. Reid, and David J. Perri are prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Wheeling Police Department; the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department; the Belmont County (OH) Sheriff’s Department; and the Pennsylvania State Police assisted with one or more of the investigations.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today