Federal Bureau of Investigation Arrests Oklahoma City Bank Robbery Suspect Kiwanis Yomone Roberts

(STL.News) – Kiwanis Yomone Roberts, 23, of Oklahoma City, has been charged and arrested for robbing the Focus Federal Credit Union (FFCU), announced U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing.

On July 21, 2020, a federal grand jury in the Western District of Oklahoma indicted Roberts for the FFCU robbery. The indictment alleges that on March 13, 2020, Roberts knowingly took by force, violence, and intimidation money that belonged to the FFCU branch located at 13325 N. MacArthur Blvd. The indictment further alleges the deposits of the FFCU were federally insured at the time of the robbery.

Yesterday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Suzanne Mitchell arraigned Roberts on the indictment in Oklahoma City. If convicted, Roberts faces up to twenty years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, and mandatory restitution.

This case is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Oklahoma City Field Office and the Oklahoma City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Wilson D. McGarry is prosecuting the case.

The public is reminded that this charge is merely an allegation and that Roberts is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Reference is made to court filings for further information.

