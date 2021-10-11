FBI Dallas – Ross Perot Jr. Describe Cybersecurity Partnership

( STL.News ) Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of FBI Dallas, and Ross Perot, Jr., chairman of the Perot Companies and Hillwood, discuss how they work together to defend its critical infrastructure. Cyber risk is a business risk, and cybersecurity is national security. Together, we can protect America’s values, ingenuity, critical infrastructure, and business equities.

About Marty Smith 10918 Articles

Marty Smith is the Editor in Chief and a founder of STL.News, DirectSourceNews.org, and St. Louis Restaurant Review. As Editor in Chief, Smith is responsible for the content posted on the network with the help of the publishing team, which is located around the globe. Additionally, Smith is responsible for building a network of aggregator sites to manage the content involving thousands of sources.