FBI & BPD looking for people having Information about Vandalism of BPD Cruiser

FBI, BPD Seeking Identities of Two Individuals Who May Have Information Relating to Vandalism and Arson of a BPD Cruiser

Boston, MA (STL.News) The FBI Boston Division, the Boston Police Department, and the Boston Fire Department—Fire Investigation Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men who were seen around the intersection of Tremont Street and Bromfield Street in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, May 31, 2020 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Investigators would like to speak with them because they may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation into the vandalism and arson of a Boston Police Department cruiser.

On the night of Sunday, May 31, 2020, at approximately 9:25 p.m., two Boston police officers responded to a call for assistance and parked their vehicle in the area of the Beantown Pub near Suffolk University. Shortly thereafter, several individuals vandalized the cruiser, breaking its windows, and eventually setting it on fire. A seeking information poster which includes newly released surveillance footage and enhanced photographs of two individuals sought for questioning in connection with this incident can be found here. As seen in the video, unknown individual #1 appears to be a white or Hispanic male, approximately 18-20 years of age, and between 5’8” to 6’ tall with a medium build. He wore a white hoodie, red bandana, and grey shorts. Unknown individual #2 is believed to be a Hispanic male, 18-20 years of age, approximately 5’8” to 6’ tall with a medium build. He wore a black t-shirt, black shorts, and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact the Boston Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit at (617) 343-3324.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

