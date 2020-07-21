Fayetteville Man Chancelor Johnson, III Sentenced to More Than 6 Years for Ammunition Charge

(STL.News) – Chancelor Johnson, III of Fayetteville man was sentenced today to 80 months in prison for unlawfully possessing ammunition.

According to court documents, on July 13, 2018, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to 6338 Paddington Court in reference to a shooting. There, they observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the victim, Johnson, broke a window to the victim’s residence, and thereafter he observed Johnson pacing in his front yard. When the victim asked him to leave, Johnson pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot him. The gun misfired. Johnson ejected the round and pulled the trigger again—this time striking the victim in the pelvic area. Johnson then fled the scene. Multiple individuals advised law enforcement that the defendant threatened to shoot and kill the victim prior to the shooting. A short time after the shooting, law enforcement apprehended Johnson and found him to be in possession of a 9mm bullet—the same caliber bullet found on the victim’s property. Johnson is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing ammunition.

This case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina implements the PSN Program through its Take Back North Carolina Initiative. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement. For more information about this initiative click here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ednc/tbnc.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Fayetteville Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad E. Rhoades prosecuted the case.

