Farley Man Faces Additional Child Pornography Charges

(STL.News) A Farley, Mo., man was indicted by a federal grand jury today on nine additional counts of producing child pornography, as well as additional counts of distributing and receiving child pornography.

Andrew J. McCardie, 35, was charged in a 13-count superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. Today’s superseding indictment includes the original two counts of producing child pornography and distributing child pornography over the internet, which were contained in a March 15, 2022, indictment.

Today’s superseding indictment includes nine additional counts of producing child pornography, an additional count of distributing child pornography over the internet, and a new count of receiving child pornography.

McCardie, who was originally charged in a March 7, 2022, criminal complaint, remains in federal custody without bond until his trial.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, an FBI online covert employee from the Atlanta, Georgia, field office was in contact with McCardie on the Kik messaging application. McCardie allegedly claimed to be sexually abusing multiple children. During the chat, the affidavit says, McCardie claimed he had been producing child pornography at others’ request for a couple of years.

On March 5, 2022, McCardie allegedly sent the FBI employee two videos that depicted child sexual abuse. McCardie claimed that one of the videos, which appear to depict him sexually abusing a child, was taken the same day. He also sent a screen shot as evidence that it was a live video taken with the Kik application and previously sent to another Kik user.

On March 6, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at McCardie’s residence. The entry team attempted to take control of McCardie near the entrance of the residence but he resisted, initially holding a firearm as officers entered. McCardie was brought out into the yard, where he continued to resist before being handcuffed and placed under arrest. According to the affidavit, McCardie attempted to hide his iPhone in the bedroom closet, but officers found the phone and seized it in order to conduct a forensic investigation.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth W. Borgnino. It is being investigated by the FBI.

Project Safe Childhood

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today