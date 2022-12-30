Faraday Future stock surges on board shift, production update

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares rose sharply in premarket trading as the company shook up its board and reiterated production targets. The California-based EV startup announced on Friday that Xuefeng Chen, who was named CEO at the close of November, and former Yudo Auto CFO Ke Sun have taken seats on the board as of Tuesday. The company said that former CEO Dr. Carsten Breitfeld and former Barclays executive Edwin Goh both stepped down from the Board effective as of December 26 to allow for the two additions. Alongside the board shakeup, the EV startup reaffirmed plans to produce and deliver its flagship autos in early 2023. “The Company expects to start production of a saleable FF 91 Futurist at the end of March 2023, with deliveries before the end of April, subject to the timely availability of additional funding, and receipt of shareholder approval for a sufficient increase in FFIE’S authorized shares,” the company stated. The disclosures added that important milestones towards this end have been met, keeping the struggling EV company on track to meet said targets. “The Company also recently announced it has completed manufacturing milestone #6, the completion of construction and equipment installation in vehicle assembly areas,” the company said. “This marks six of the seven milestones (the 7th milestone being SOP) that FF laid out late in 2021 to mark its manufacturing achievements towards the start of production of the FF 91 Futurist.” Shares of Faraday Future (FFIE) rose 9.07% in premarket trading as over 500K shares changed hands. Shares have crashed over 90% in 2022 to trade as low as $0.24 in December. Read more on other senior management shifts pursued at the close of 2022.