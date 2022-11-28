FanTiger crosses 50k transactions, enters list of top five NFT projects globally

India’s first music NFT platform FanTiger registered more than 50,000 transactions in the last 30 days, becoming the first music NFT platform to achieve this unique feat.

With this feather in its cap, FanTiger enters the top five NFT projects in the world when compared to the Top NFT projects listed and ranked on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace globally.

FanTiger has been on a spree to launch new music NFTs during the past one quarter, helping it achieve this milestone. NFT gated music concerts have supplemented the acceptance of music NFTs and expanded the fan base.

FanTiger empowers independent artists to build their fan community on the platform and the fans support the artists to launch new music by buying their music NFTs.

The active participation of artists and fans across social platforms and communities is helping formulate interesting insights further enabling creation of music as desired by fans.

Music NFTs are gaining momentum in India as the bond among artists, fans and other stakeholders is turning digitall for the collection lovers in the new age.

Prashan Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, FanTiger, said it is encouraging to see how FanTiger is leading the change to independent artists and build the music NFT ecosystem in India.

“We have been working at the bottom of the pyramid and laying a strong foundation to ensure that a stable, transparent and value- driven platform is built. It is deemed and designed to address all stakeholders,” he added.

Music NFTs enable fans and investors to purchase partial ownership of songs, share royalty income, access an exclusive community and limited edition signed merchandise, with an opportunity to interact with artists.

FanTiger aims to onboard 10 million fans and educate and generate awareness around digital collectibles. It will also roll out initiatives aimed at supercharging the careers of over 100,000 artists using NFTs

