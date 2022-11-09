Falling ad spends? Affle founder expects H2 to deliver better than HI

“T

here are headwinds in developed markets in the US and Europe and we are not insulated from that. But we are also in a very privileged position because 80% plus of our business is anchored in India and emerging markets. Global emerging markets are still showing consistent growth,” says

Anuj Khanna Sohum, Founder, Chairman & CEO, .

A major part of your revenues comes from the emerging markets but globally there has been a slowdown in ad spends. How have you been impacted by this?

Q2 has had an interesting backdrop where in India and global emerging markets, we have seen a nice growth strength sequentially as well as year-on-year. In developed markets, primarily in the US and Europe, we have very little presence. It is a very small part of our business but there were macro factors, negative geopolitical economic factors and headwinds which caused some impact.

If I were to quantify that, we did not see those headwinds. We could have had $3-4 million more revenue in H1 this financial year than we have. Now, even without that $3-4 million, we still grew almost 29.1% on a year-on-year basis in Q2 and in H1, we have grown almost 65%. That is a very resilient growth for our company.

On the bottom line perspective, PAT growth on a year-on-year basis in Q2 is almost 40% and that is nothing to complain about. But for our investors, it is important to note that there are headwinds in developed markets in the US and Europe and we are not insulated from that. But we are also in a very privileged position because 80% plus of our business is anchored in India and emerging markets. Global emerging markets are still showing consistent growth and we are consistently keeping up with our growth trends.

Brokerages are saying that if advertising budgets tighten, spending is going to shift more towards digital advertising and your ROI is linked to the CPCU advertising model. What incremental revenue can we expect for the next two to three quarters?

What I can tell you is the industry discourse on digital forums that we are part of, the reports and all the intel that we have on the industry outlook for the future in the near term show that in Q3 and Q4, H2 of this financial year, we would expect the industry to see on a global basis, a 10% incremental sequential increase over H1 this year. We hope to keep pace with that or beat that growth trend in our execution.

In the festive quarter, the advertisers who are more bullish will spend more in Q3 but some of the advertisers would take that incremental budget and split it quite balanced over Q3 and Q4 and H2. So, we would see a more balanced Q3 and Q4 and if we see it on a H2 versus H1 basis, I would expect the industry to see a 10% sequential growth.

Given your high dependence on the international markets for your revenue contribution, are you having a rethink on strategy? In the next one year, would you focus more on growing the India business?

We have always been anchored in India. I think India is our number one most important market. Our company is called Affle India and yes, we have a global business and the balance is in favour of global but it is still anchored out of India. So what we do in India gives us the strategic moat to expand ourselves with competitive advantages in other global emerging markets.

India is clearly one of the largest and most complex emerging markets and the unit economics of India is also very harsh so when we build our processes, our business models, our products and platforms and data science algorithms anchored on to the complexity of India, we find advantages of executing in Africa and LatAm and Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and other global emerging markets of the world.

That is how we are anchored on emerging markets. So our strategy is clear and so far it has helped us in good stead. In the last three years since we have gone public, we have seen a dramatic increase in our revenues, profitability and that value is directly translated back into the value creation for the shareholders. We hope to keep that strategy and execute on that strategy by doubling down our focus on profitability, pricing and making sure that we are doing better, deeper partnerships and enhancing overall productivity.

So these four Ps – pricing, profitability, partnerships and productivity should help us to continue to deliver sensible bottom line growth. I would believe that our bottom line growth would be higher than our top line growth. This quarter, we saw revenue growth of 29% but EBITDA and PAT grew decisively higher than that and we expect to keep that trend going forward.

Companies like Meta that are laying off thousands of people. Alphabet is giving slower guidance. Even in India, Meta is coming out with solutions which are going to be advertisements with zero EMI. You specialised in engagement when it comes to mobile advertising. If Twitter is going to demand $8 for a blue tick, that Meta will have to focus on monetisation, is it not going to impact your business?



No, let us not be so coloured by what is happening in social media or Meta, Twitter. These are social media specific things and I think the social media trends are best defined by the youth and not by our generation. I am already 44 and I can tell you anybody who is 14 is certainly not on Facebook, Meta or even on Twitter.

So we are coloured by what we use and the youth is not on these platforms as much as we think and the advertisers are smart. They are shifting their budgets out of some of these platforms because they know where the target audience is. When you keep that context in mind, please know digital advertising is over calibrated on the big tech and when they start under calibrating on the big tech, who will benefit? It will be the non-big tech in the digital advertise space, people like us

I think that is a positive trend that is happening overall and that should not make us all nervous. Digital advertising is here to stay because our next generations are going to be even more digitally connected than we are. The advertisers have no other option but to put at least 50% of their budgets on digital and if they are not putting it on Meta and are not putting it on some of the other big tech platforms, then where are they going to put it? Maybe they will put it on Affle.

But advertising spends are going to be down, if marketing spends are going to be down all around the world and in India as well. So while you may focus on new markets like Africa, etc, will you have to make some big changes given the winter season and the uncertainty?

I can tell you one thing. Q1 to Q2, our opex has increased and when we focus on that, Affle has grown profits by almost 39.6% in Q2. We are missing the point that we have grown profit on the back of increasing our opex and that shows that we have confidence in the future.

Having said that, there are headwinds and I am not ignoring them. In developed markets, it is a small part of our business. There are headwinds, we have had an impact, we could have made $3 to $4 million more which we did not make but we are running our business sensibly in emerging markets. Now in emerging markets also, there are small vertical issues. Ed tech had an issue, crypto and fintech had an issue and we have seen budget drops in these areas. But we have a broad based business. We got thousands of advertisers and apps promoted on our platform.

We have a broad-based set of verticals and a lot of emerging markets where we are in. Can we still find that growth if we execute smartly and well? I believe so. In H2, we will still find growth and we will see H2 deliver better than H1. The question is how much and I have given you some guidance and quantification on the industry outlook there that H2 should do 10% more than H1.

