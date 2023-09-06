Exterior Experience – Fence & Deck Contractor – Business Review

Exterior Experience is a fence and deck contractor doing business in St. Louis with a 5-star Google Rating and more than 40 online reviews.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Exterior Experience is a locally-owned fence and deck contractor owned and operated by twin brothers Jacob and Noah Smith. They have operated this company for more than three years and have an unusual Google rating for a contractor, which attracted us to review their business.

As of today, September 6, 2023, they have a 5-star rating on Googe with 42 reviews. This is unusual because 42 review is enough to smoke out unhappy customers.

Exterior Experience: Jacob & Noah Smith’s Informative ABC 30 Interview on Your Little Castle

They were recently featured with the Cardinals Cowboy. Enjoy the video.

Contact information:

Sales: Noah Smith

Mobile Phone: +1 417-389-2183