Experian posts stronger profit, flags changing lender behaviour in UK

(Reuters) – Experian posted a higher first-half profit on Wednesday as the world’s largest credit card firm was boosted by steady demand for borrowing across its markets amid a cost-of-living crunch in the UK. The London-listed company said volatility in Britain’s economic policy led to some changes in its clients’ behaviour, with lenders generally focusing more on risk-based analysis and tweaking their criteria for new customer acquisition.