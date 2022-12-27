Expecting positive data on base metals in Q1 of 2023: Vandana Bharti

“In the first half of 2023, we may see a dull movement in some commodities like energy pack and agri pack but base metals will continue to do better in the first half of 2023,” says Vandana Bharti, AVP-Commodity Research, SMC Global Securities.

What is happening in the metal pack? Do you think China reopening is clearly the big trigger?

Yes it is a big trigger because whether we talk about consumption, export-import or production, it carries 40-50% weightage in each and every commodity from steel to zinc to copper to steel. So yes, it is very important but the data is not supporting any upside in industrials and metals prices because we are getting very depressive PMI data and export-import data. But yes, we are expecting that in the first quarter of 2023, we may get some positive trade data because of base metals, it is giving some positive returns.

On the supply side, we have some hiccups from the European zone and smelters are shutting down and there is an energy crisis. We are expecting that in 2023 even if demand increases by 1% or 2% in metals, supply is not going to match the demand. This is a way we can expect a higher side of base metal in 2023.

2022 was very volatile when it comes to commodity prices. We saw that sudden spike across the board and then there was the fall as well in the second half of the year. Do you expect that to work out in 2022 as well with China reopening that rebound happening in the first half and maybe things are stabilising in the second half of next year?

Yes, probably because we will carry forward some vulnerable triggers of 2022 in 2023 as well whether it is the war issue, higher interest rate or a slowdown or a recession curve. We are almost on the verge of recession and we are expecting a demand destruction in commodities prices whether it is crude to industrial metals or other products.

So yes, in the first half of 2023, we may see a dull movement in some commodities like energy pack and agri pack but base metals will continue to do better in the first half of 2023. We we are not expecting that the same kind of performance should be happen in 2023 because interest rates are on the higher side and recession is already there. If the Fed opts for softer monetary policies, then only we can see a very strong move in the second half of 2023.

The Covid threat remains and recently got sparked off by China's unlocking attempt. If there is a worldwide Covid wave again, shutdown can happen like it happened in 2021. We may get some negative data on the economy front. We should not expect the record high of 2022 in 2023, but yes, the second part of 2023 would be better.


