EverEarn Co-Founder Dave Rahman Explains How to Build a Startup That Will Stand the Test of Time

The EverEarn token ($EARN) launched on the BNB Chain in January 2022 with a simple goal; to show that a new startup cryptocurrency can be run like a business from the beginning, without any false hype or empty promises, while providing increased passive stablecoin ($BUSD) payouts, and continue to grow, evolve, and expand.

Dave Rahman is the Co-Founder of EverEarn. He recently joined the Bitcoin.com News Podcast to talk about the project:

IT Professional with over 15 years’ experience running IT departments, filling C-Suite IT positions, and advising companies on information security and compliance. Began in crypto almost 2 years ago as a novice investor and continues to consume a learn all-things-crypto. Began EverEarn to be part of the solution of helping to move crypto towards mass adoption, by helping further elevate and legitimize the crypto space through education of the general public, and working to provide a scam-free cryptocurrency environments.

Despite the economic downtrend for the past 8 months, EverEarn has paid out over $2 million in $BUSD stablecoin back to holders and is now expanding to the Ethereum blockchain. The team has maintained daily community voice chats since launch, and provides a monthly community address, which gives everyone a clear picture of the activities for the current month, as well as the month ahead. The EverEarn team is now bringing this community mentality and commitment to the Ethereum blockchain, and is doing so in a big way.

To learn more about the project visit everearn.net, and follow the team on Twitter or Telegram.

