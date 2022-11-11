European stocks rise as US inflation data raise investor hopes

European stocks and US futures rose on Friday, as cooler than expected inflation data for the world’s biggest economy fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of interest rate tightening later this year. The regional Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1 per cent in morning trading. London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2 per cent, erasing earlier gains, after UK GDP fell 0.6 per cent between August and September — a larger drop than the 0.4 per cent forecast by economists. Contracts tracking Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent after the main index enjoyed its best day in two-and-a-half years on Thursday, jumping 5.5 per cent. Contracts tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 0.5 per cent.US government bond markets, which are closed on Friday for Veterans Day, had rallied strongly immediately after the consumer price index release. The yield on two-year US Treasuries fell 0.29 percentage points to 4.33 per cent, its largest daily drop in more than a decade. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 0.33 percentage points to 3.81 per cent, down from a peak of 4.25 per cent in October. Yields fall as prices rise.The dollar index continued to fall, trading 0.8 per cent lower against a basket of six of its peers, as investors dialled back expectations for further aggressive interest rate rises in the US.The moves came after the annual rise in US CPI came in at 7.7 per cent in October, the smallest 12-month increase since January and a sharp drop from an annual rate of 8.2 per cent in September. Markets are now betting there is a roughly 70 per cent chance the Fed would raise its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points when it meets in December, breaking a run of four consecutive 0.75 percentage point rises.But analysts cautioned that some investors may be getting ahead of themselves. “It is still far too early to declare the inflation threat over,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, who thinks the Fed will raise borrowing costs by a further percentage point before it pauses its “rate-hiking cycle”.Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays, warned that core CPI numbers remain “way too high” for central banks to consider easing financial conditions. “Lower inflation is a step in the right direction but the pace of disinflation is yet to be seen,” Cau said.Meanwhile, Asian equities ticked higher, following indices in the US. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shot up 7.7 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi increased 3.4 per cent and China’s CSI 300 rose 2.8 per cent.Commodities rallied on Friday after China shortened Covid-19 quarantine requirements for close contacts and international travellers, and the dollar weakened. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was up 3 per cent to trade at $96.49 a barrel. Three-month benchmark contracts for steelmaking ingredient zinc and aluminium lead the gains among industrial metals, rising 4.5 per cent to $3,010 per tonne and 4 per cent to $2,417 per tonne, respectively.Additional reporting by Harry Dempsey in London