European stocks rise as investors hunt bargains

European stocks rose on Tuesday as investor sentiment showed signs of tentative recovery following a sharp sell-off in US and Asian equities.

The UK’s FTSE 100 gained 0.6 per cent while Germany’s Dax increased 1.3 per cent. The regionwide Stoxx 600 rose 1 per cent in early European trading. Investors shrugged off a late slide overnight on Wall Street, where equities closed at their lowest level since December 2020 on fears about the impact of interest rate rises and slowing economic activity.

Overnight, Goldman Sachs cut its European stock forecasts, citing that peak inflation and interest rates are yet to come in the region.

UK debt markets faced a second day of scrutiny as investors continued to react to the government’s controversial package of tax cuts. The yield on 10-year gilts slipped 0.04 percentage points to 4.08 per cent while the yield on two-year gilts was down 0.2 percentage points to 4.3 per cent. The moves come after a brutal Monday of selling which saw the UK’s 10-year gilt yield rising by its most in 40 years, according to Refinitiv data.

The Bank of England and Treasury later sought to calm markets.

“UK rates will no doubt remain in the driving seat today,” ING analysts said. “The BoE’s statement released late in yesterday’s session didn’t seem to calm expectations of an emergency inter-meeting hike but markets had only 30 minutes to react before the close.”

Italian bond yields rose for the second consecutive day after a coalition of far-right politicians won Italy’s elections. The yield on Rome’s 10-year bonds rose 1.2 percentage points to 4.59 per cent, its highest level since 2013.

Sterling traded higher after touching an all-time low against the dollar yesterday. The pound gained 1 per cent against the dollar at $1.078 and rose 0.6 per cent against the euro, to reach €1.117.

Oil prices rose, with international benchmark Brent crude gaining 0.4 per cent to $84.06 a barrel.