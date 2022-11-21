European markets slightly lower as investors gauge economic outlook

London -0.37%. Germany -0.41%. Germany October PPI -4.2% vs +0.9% m/m expected.France -0.26%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.2%, with basic resources dropping to lead losses as most sectors traded in the red. Utilities bucked the trend to add.European markets closed higher on Friday last week as investors continued to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 3.82%.Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 2.03%.Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.24%.