London +0.19%. UK October CPI +11.1% vs +10.7% y/y expected.Germany -0.51%. France -0.02%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.5% below the flatline, with autos shedding while oil and gas stocks gained.In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than one basis point to 3.80%.Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 2.12%.Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 3.31%.