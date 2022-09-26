European corporate junk CDS index hits highest since March 2020



LONDON (Reuters) – The cost of insuring exposure to European corporate bonds hit its highest level since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic rattled world markets, S&P Global (NYSE:) Market Intelligence data showed on Monday.

The spread on the iTraxx European Crossover index, which measures the cost of insuring exposure to a basket of sub-investment-grade European companies surged 14 basis points (bps) from Friday’s close to 651 bps, as markets came under fresh pressure amid fears over rising interest rates and a sharp selloff in British assets following last week’s fiscal statement.

The index has risen more than 400 bps since the start of the year, data showed.