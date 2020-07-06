Eugene Robinson Charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On July 4, 2020, at 8:16 p.m., Nashua Police Department Patrol Officers arrested Eugene D Robinson, age 33, of 91 Hot Hole Pond, Concord, New Hampshire, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated; Three Previous Convictions, a Class B Felony. On July 4, 2020, at 7:20 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Kinsley Street and Markar Street for a reported disorderly motor vehicle. Officers were able to locate the involved vehicle and identified the operator as Eugene D Robinson. Robinson was ultimately placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. Detectives within the Criminal Investigation Division were assigned to further this investigation after a review of Robinson’s criminal history revealed that he had three previous convictions for Driving While Intoxicated. As a result of the three prior convictions Detectives upgraded his charge to a Class B Felony. A Class B Felony is punishable by up to 7 years in State Prison, exclusive of fines. Robinson was released on Personal Recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Southern District on August 13, 2020.

