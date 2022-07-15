Eucha: Jeffery Carl Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing

Delaware County Man, Jeffery Carl Cunningham Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Three Boys

A Delaware County man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court for sexually abusing three boys, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Jeffery Carl Cunningham, 45, of Eucha, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12 in Indian Country.

Cunningham admitted that in 2003 he sexually abused a 9-year-old boy during an outing at a creek in Delaware County. In 2011, Cunningham woke up a 10-year-old boy who had been asleep in Cunningham’s home when he began sexually abusing the child.

Finally, sometime between Jan. 1, 1997 and Dec. 3, 1999, Cunningham woke a third child under the age of 12 by sexually abusing him. The child had also been staying in Cunningham’s home at the time of the abuse.

The FBI and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam C. Bailey is prosecuting the case.

*Cunningham’s first name is spelled Jeffery in court documents.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today