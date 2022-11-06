ETMarkets Smart Talk: Nifty can scale new peak this month, says Kunal Shah, LKP Securities

The formation of a base in the last couple of weeks in Nifty suggests a new high time level in the near term. The expectation can be kept in the next week or maximum by the November end series, says Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at . He recommends buying , and L&T this week:

After the strong performance during the week, what are the levels that you would be targeting on Nifty and Nifty Bank?

The bulls defended support on the lower end in both the indices, and the index witnessed a sharp recovery in the closing hour of the session. If the Nifty index breaks above 18,200 once, we will see a short covering towards the 18,500-18700 levels. If Nifty Bank once breaks above 41,500, we will see short covering towards 43,000 levels. The momentum oscillators are in the strong buying zone, which confirms the internal strength

Is there a possibility of Nifty hitting record high this week?

The kind of base formation that has happened in the past couple of weeks does suggest a new high time level in the near term. The expectation can be kept in the next week or maximum, by the November end series.

Mazagon Dock is one stock that has been rallying non-stop. Do you see it in the oversold zone now?

The stock witnessed a sharp move since the last few months and now looks a bit exhausted and can witness some profit-booking from current levels. Momentum oscillator RSI has entered into a strong overbought territory of 90, indicating the stock can witness some exhaustion from current levels.

After the sharp 6.5% rally in on Friday, what does the chart look like for the coming week?

The stock, after a stupendous set of numbers, witnessed a sharp rally on the upside with fresh long built-up positions on the F&O data. The stock is trading just near its 52-week high, which indicates strength. It is forming higher high and higher low formations indicating the uptrend is intact.

Which are the 3-4 stocks that would be on top of your radar for the week?

Buy RIL, Stop loss: Rs 2,500, Target price: Rs 2,800/3,000



On the weekly charts, the stock has given a breakout from a falling trendline with a sharp surge in volumes. The momentum indicator RSI is also showing a fresh breakout from the falling trendline and entering the zone of 60, which confirms the strong breakout. The lower-end support is placed at Rs 2500 and the upside visible targets are Rs 2,800/3,000.

Buy Canara Bank. Stop loss: Rs 283, Target price: Rs 330

On the weekly chart, the stock price has been sustaining above previous consolidation, suggesting a rise in optimism. The price found support at the 50-EMA on the weekly chart before moving up higher. The momentum indicator is in a bullish crossover on the weekly chart. Over the short term, the trend is likely to remain positive. On the higher end, the stock may move towards Rs 330 over the short term. On the lower end, support is visible at Rs 284.

Buy L&T. Stop loss: Rs 1,900. Target price: Rs 2,150-2,200

L&T has shown strong strength in a sideways market where it has been forming higher high and higher low formation on the daily chart. The momentum oscillator RSI is trading above 60, which confirms the internal strength. The momentum is likely to continue on the upside and the stock is likely to surpass its 52-week high of Rs 2,080.

