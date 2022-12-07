ETMarkets Fund Manager Talk: Tsunami of money to flow into Indian market next few years: Anshul Saigal, Kotak AMC

The strong growth registered by India and the resilience to global shocks has put it in a favourable position within the emerging market pack, making way for country-dedicated allocations by foreign investors, says Anshul Saigal of Kotak Asset Management C

o.

“This is the cusp, and we will see between now and the next few years, a tsunami of money flowing to India. So, India will be the preferred market,” Saigal, who heads the portfolio management services business at the fund house, told ETMarkets in a recent interview. Edited excerpts:

What’s your take on India within the emerging market pack? Do you think we have the opportunities to drive India-dedicated fund allocation for FPIs?



You see, if you want to marry, you do look for choices, and you settle on the best choice. So, there is a process of elimination involved. In the same way in markets, there is a process of elimination.

So, will foreign investors invest in Taiwan where China is sitting at the door, or in Russia where it has its own issues, or China itself where regulation is a concern, or in Brazil where there is economic volatility?

Or will they invest in India where there is secular growth dynamics, stable politics, economics which is only improving, and you have a population of 1.4 billion people which is unparalleled and becoming wealthier by the day?



So, I think that by the process of elimination and by the process of inclusion, both fit very well for India, and this is a market where so far, investors have invested only in parts, as part of their EM allocation.

I think the time has come for India-dedicated fund allocation. This is the cusp, and we will see between now and the next few years, a tsunami of money flowing to India. So, India will be the preferred market.



So, which are the major investment themes emerging in India that could give good returns to investors over the next five years?

Sectorally, I think manufacturing is a secular theme. So far, a lot of manufacturing for the Indian consumer was being done in overseas markets. We never made any furniture of any significance in this country.

Now for Indian markets, all manufacturing will be done in house, and that is the government policy implemented on the ground. So, manufacturing will get a huge boost and I think that will be one sector which will do well.

Secondly, there is defence. You see we were not indigenising our defence, and were importing a lot of our requirements. Now, a lot of that will be indigenised.

Thirdly, banking and finance, where I think we are only scraping the surface in terms of the opportunities that are there. So, this segment will again be a great investment opportunity.

Inflation has been a cause of concern globally and in India as well. And we know it has affected investment behaviour to an extent. But for India which is a consumption-driven economy, isn’t some bit of inflation healthy?

So, I was just looking at a chart recently which showed that Japanese corporate profits in the last roughly 35 years have gone up nearly 4 times, but their wages are down 10% in that period. What that tells you is that not having inflation has hurt them and that impacts the quality of life. In India, that little bit of inflation of 5-6% is not a bad idea, and it is in fact required as it is also indicative of growth. So, some inflation is good.

How do you see 2023 panning out for equities?



One of the principles I have learnt is that whatever is known in the markets is typically priced in, and all the issues that are spoken of like inflation, monetary tightening, are all known.

So, unless there is something new coming up, some big negative news, I don’t see the markets reacting adversely.

But one has to also keep in mind that generally when any company or markets come out unscathed from a downturn, they are the first to rebound when the cycle turns.

So in the context of Indian markets and how they have behaved this year, we have been ranked an outperformer. Therefore, when the downturn turns, India will be the first market to lead the rally.

So, I think next year could turn out to be a surprise for everyone.

Your investment advice to investors falling for short-term gains in the market

You see, even for a tree to grow, however much you may try, it takes some time. To do anything of significance, it takes time.

So to think that you can fastrack and climb stairs which are faster than those taken by others and make money in the markets is a folly. It actually positions you for a fall from those stairs.

I think the amount of money that you can make in the markets is unprecedented, but for that, you need to have patience. If you don’t have patience, then you are positioning yourself for a fall. Think of it, I mean where else you will make 15% compounded returns over 20-25 years? So be patient and markets are the best place to be.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

