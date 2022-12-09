Ethereum And Ethereum Classic Have Survived The Crypto Market This Long But Big Eyes Coin Has Plans To Overthrow Them – Outlook India

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin on the market that hopes to contribute to saving cryptocurrency from the bear market. By combining Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Decentralized Finance, Big Eyes may be able to pump money into blockchain technology and restore the glory of digital currencies. Ethereum (ETH) is one of the forerunner coins that has transitioned into a network that supports the building and creation of newer blockchains. Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized network that facilitates smart contracts without any form of interference by external parties.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is Promoting NFTs in a Better Light

Following the release of Big Eyes’ whitepaper earlier this year, the yet-to-be-launched coin has become one of the most influential meme tokens on the market. People are riled up to purchase the tokens due to the functionalities the project promises. The token stands out due to the choice to be represented by a cat mascot instead of the overused dog-themed mascot. Big Eyes is a decentralized platform that puts the interests of its community members first.

NFTs have grown to be an integral aspect of the crypto industry and Big Eyes intends to infuse them into its ecosystem to increase the value of the BIG token and help users gain profits. As an incentive, both creators and buyers of NFTs on the network are entitled to 5% of profits made from the sold projects. Additionally, Big Eyes plans to feature one of its projects in the top 10 NFTs for more credibility and development.

The Big Eyes Sushi Crew is a decentralized club on the platform where NFT holders can have fun, attend events, and win rewards. Expensive transaction fees often discourage individuals from trading cryptocurrencies, but with Big Eyes’ dynamic tax system, users will not incur additional charges on all their transactions. Crypto experts believe that Big Eyes is not a rug-pull project as it has been fully audited by Solidity Finance.

Ethereum (ETH) Allows for the Security of Smart Contracts

Ethereum (ETH), or Ether, has been tagged as the second-biggest cryptocurrency due to its market cap. Over the years, Ethereum (ETH) has become more than just a coin and has evolved into a blockchain that houses other blockchains. For the good of the environment, Ethereum is planning its migration to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

The Ethereum network supports a vast variety of applications which include Decentralized Applications (dApps) and services. In addition, games, complex databases, and financial tools are functioning on the Ethereum network. To protect copyright and prevent any breaches, Ethereum uses smart contracts which are self-executing without the need for external interference or intermediaries. Although Ethereum has a history of fluctuation due to the rise and fall of supply and demand, it still overtakes several currencies in the crypto market.

Access an Improved Ethereum (ETC) on Ethereum Classic (ETC)

With the Ethereum Classic (ETC) token, Ethereum Classic presents itself as a decentralized network with smart contracts that eradicates downtime, fraud, or censorship. It can be described as the Ethereum phoenix as it continued the Ethereum dream after the network was hacked. The functionalities of this project are similar to that of Ethereum as it allows the production of Decentralized Applications (dApps) that users can own and sell.

The apps are based on a smart contract that does not require the involvement of third parties and if the contract is breached, the parties involved will be penalized. However, despite the efficiency of this platform, it suffers from slow scalability as it can only perform 15 transactions per second despite having undergone numerous upgrades.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

