Enterprise Products Partners' SPOT project wins conditional federal approval

industryview/iStock via Getty Images Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) said Wednesday its proposed Sea Port Oil Terminal received its Record of Decision from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration, which the partnership called “a significant milestone” in the process to obtain a license for the project. The ROD includes reviews by more than a dozen federal agencies, including the Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency, as well as reviews and approvals by the state of Texas. Enterprise (EPD) said it will begin working to satisfy the remaining conditions – including routine construction, operating and decommissioning guarantees, submission of public outreach, wetland restoration and VOC monitoring plans – to obtain the deepwater port license in 2023. The SPOT terminal could export 2M bbl/day from nearly 30 miles off the Texas Gulf coast directly onto Very Large Crude Carriers and other tankers at rates up to 85K barrels per hour. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) continues to pay an ever-increasing dividend yield of nearly 8%, supported by an impressive asset portfolio and continued high volume asset movement, The Value Portfolio writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.