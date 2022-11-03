Crypto

Energy Company Turned Miner Produced A Record 532 BTC In October – Bitcoin Magazine

November 3, 2022
Alexander Graham

CleanSpark Inc., an energy company turned bitcoin miner, produced a record amount of new BTC last month.

The Nasdaq-traded firm said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine that it had mined 532 bitcoin in October, representing a nearly 20% increase from its September production. In addition, the company also shared some updates on its immersion-cooled farm.

“I’m excited to announce that Phase 2 of our immersion-cooled mining campus in Norcross is now officially complete and hashing,” said Zach Bradford, CleanSpark’s CEO, per the statement. “The progress there has translated into another record-breaking month for us, mining a total of 532 bitcoin. And we’ve now seen a 20% increase in our hashrate two months in a row.”