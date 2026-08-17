Embecta Investors Face Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK – August 17, 2026 (STL.News) Investors in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) face a Monday deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action alleging the medical device company and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements concerning its financial outlook and the strength of its U.S. pen needle business.

The lawsuit, Apitz-Grossman v. Embecta Corp., et al., Case No. 2:26-cv-07217, was filed June 17, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. The named plaintiff is Harrison Apitz-Grossman.

The defendants include Embecta Corp. and executives Devdatt Kurdikar and Jacob P. Elguicze, according to the federal court docket.

The proposed class includes investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Embecta common stock between Nov. 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026, inclusive.

The deadline to ask the court for appointment as lead plaintiff is Aug. 17, 2026.

What the Embecta lawsuit alleges

The complaint alleges that investors received materially misleading information concerning Embecta’s fiscal 2026 financial outlook and the condition of its U.S. pen needle business.

According to the allegations, Embecta and the individual defendants made statements that presented the company’s financial outlook and pen needle operations more favorably than circumstances allegedly warranted.

The complaint specifically challenges statements concerning Embecta’s fiscal 2026 guidance and contends that the company knew, or recklessly disregarded, that its guidance was misleading or unattainable.

Those remain allegations made by the plaintiff. They have not been established at trial, and the filing of a securities class action does not constitute a finding that Embecta or any individual defendant violated federal securities laws.

May 5 results triggered sharp EMBC decline

The lawsuit focuses heavily on Embecta’s May 5, 2026 financial disclosure.

According to shareholder law firms following the case, Embecta disclosed results that showed substantial weakness and reduced its fiscal 2026 guidance.

The market reaction was severe.

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, one of several firms publicizing the litigation, said Embecta shares fell about 57.8% on May 5, a loss of $5.35 per share.

The lawsuit alleges that the decline occurred as information concerning the company’s financial condition and pen needle operations reached investors.

The magnitude of that decline is central to the plaintiff’s contention that investors who acquired Embecta shares during the proposed class period suffered damages.

Federal case was filed June 17

The federal court docket confirms that Harrison Apitz-Grossman filed the complaint on June 17 against Embecta, Kurdikar, and Elguicze.

The action asserts federal securities claims and seeks recovery for investors who acquired Embecta common stock during the proposed class period.

The lawsuit is still in its early stages.

A class action complaint represents the plaintiff’s allegations. It does not mean that a class has been certified or that the defendants have been found liable.

Rosen Law Firm, which issued another investor notice Monday, specifically noted that no class has yet been certified.

What the August 17 deadline means

The Aug. 17 deadline has generated numerous notices from securities law firms, but investors should understand precisely what it represents.

It is the deadline for eligible investors to ask the federal court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

The lead plaintiff generally represents the interests of the proposed investor class and helps direct the litigation through counsel.

Investors are not required to seek appointment as lead plaintiff merely to remain potential members of the proposed class.

Rosen Law Firm and other firms following the litigation have stated that an investor’s ability to potentially participate in a future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

Any recovery would depend on the outcome of the litigation, including whether a class is ultimately certified and whether the plaintiffs prevail or a settlement is reached and approved.

Multiple law firms involved in Embecta notices

The Embecta litigation has attracted attention from numerous securities and shareholder-rights firms.

Among the firms that have issued notices, are investigating claims or are otherwise soliciting Embecta investors in connection with the pending litigation are:

Levi & Korsinsky LLP

Rosen Law Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP

The Gross Law Firm

DJS Law Group

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

SueWallSt / Holzer & Holzer LLC

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

The appearance of multiple firms does not mean that multiple separate class actions necessarily exist over the same allegations. Securities litigation commonly generates notices from numerous firms seeking to represent investors, investigate potential claims or obtain a role in pending litigation.

Investors should independently evaluate any attorney they are considering and understand the terms of any representation agreement.

What investors should watch next?

With the lead plaintiff deadline arriving Monday, attention will turn to whether one or more investors file motions seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

The federal court ultimately determines who will serve in that position under the applicable securities laws.

The case may then move through motions, discovery and other proceedings depending on rulings by the court. Defendants in securities litigation also commonly have opportunities to challenge the sufficiency of the allegations before a case reaches later stages.

For Embecta shareholders, the litigation nevertheless adds another issue to watch following the company’s dramatic May stock decline.

The underlying dispute will ultimately depend not simply on the size of that decline but on whether the plaintiffs can establish that actionable misstatements or omissions occurred, that investors relied on an allegedly distorted market price and that the subsequent disclosure caused compensable losses under federal securities law.

Those questions remain unresolved.

Investor Notice: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, investment or financial advice. Allegations contained in a lawsuit are allegations only. Embecta Corp. and the individual defendants are presumed not liable unless liability is established through the judicial process. No court has determined that the defendants committed securities fraud. Investors considering legal action should independently evaluate their circumstances and consult qualified counsel of their choosing.