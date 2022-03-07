Elon Musk supports US oil independence

Elon Musk is a billionaire that has made money being green. However, Musk supports that America becomes energy independent.

(STL.News) Elon Musk, a significant shareholder and Product Architect of Tesla, supported the US drill for oil. This statement is not in his company’s best interest, but he advocates oil independence in the US. Tesla designs and manufactures electric cars. Tesla is a company whose business model is a green plan, but even Musk realizes that converting will take time, and until then, America needs to be independent.

Musk has supported Ukraine and helped provide internet services. Musk is surfacing to be a world leader.

America should leverage all types of energy to move to energy independence while moving towards green energy and help the world by leading the energy industry worldwide.