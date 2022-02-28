Elkins: Albert Perry Shreve Admits To Drug Charge

Randolph County man, Albert Perry Shreve admits to drug charge

ELKINS, W.V (STL.News) Albert Perry Shreve, III, of Elkins, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Shreve, 43, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Shreve admitted to selling methamphetamine in Randolph County in April 2021.

Shreve faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today