Elin Electronics’ Rs 475-crore IPO to open on Dec 20

Elin Electronics’ Rs 475 crore-initial public offering will open for subscription on December 20 and close on December 22, according to its red-herring prospectus.

Anchor investors will be allotted shares in pre-IPO placement on December 19.

The Kolkata-based electronics manufacturing services provider’s IPO consists of fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 175 crore, and an offer for sale by promoter entities and other shareholders worth up to Rs 300 crore.

The face value of each share has been fixed at Rs 5. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to repay certain loans, and fund its capacity expansion plans, which includes upgrading and expanding its existing facilities at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and at Verna in Goa.

About Rs 88 crore will be utilised to repay loans, and around Rs 38 crore for capacity expansion. The company’s outstanding dues to the banks is currently about Rs 90 crore.

Elin Electronics offers end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting,fans, and small- kitchen appliances in India. It is also one of the largest fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India.

The company is one of the key players in the LED lighting and flashlight segment with a market share of approximately 7% in 2020-21, and is also one of the key players in the small appliances vertical.

For 2021-22 (April-March), the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,094 crore and a profit of Rs 39 crore.

